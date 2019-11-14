Moon to Hold Series of Summits with ASEAN Leaders Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a series of summits with the leaders of the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) later this month.The presidential office said Monday that the ASEAN leaders will be visiting South Korea for the ASEAN-South Korea Commemorative Summit and the first Mekong-South Korea Summit to be held in the southwestern port city of Busan from November 25 to 27.Moon is set to first hold summits with the leaders of Singapore and Brunei in Seoul on November 23 and 24, respectively.He will then hold meetings in Busan from with his counterparts from Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos.After the major gatherings, Moon will hold summits back in Seoul with the leaders of Vietnam and Malaysia.Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said the upcoming summits will provide opportunity for South Korea and ASEAN to devise a blueprint for future cooperation based on friendships built by their leaders.South Korea will also aim to reaffirm the ASEAN members’ support toward Seoul’s efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and discuss ways to boost joint efforts for peace and prosperity in the region and across the world.