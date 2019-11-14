S. Korea, US Begin Third Round of Talks on Defense Cost-Sharing Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States began a third round of discussions on Monday to renew their cost-sharing deal for stationing American troops on the Korean Peninsula.South Korea's chief negotiator Jeong Eun-bo and his U.S. counterpart, James DeHart, are leading the two days of negotiations in Seoul.Upon his arrival on Sunday, DeHart said with "some hard work," the allies will reach an agreement that is mutually-acceptable and one that will ultimately strengthen the long-standing alliance.Washington has reportedly demanded Seoul to quadruple its contribution to some five billion dollars to even cover expenditures for the operation of off-peninsula military assets committed to the defense of South Korea.While Seoul has said it will seek to shoulder a "fair and reasonable" share of defense costs, dozens of civic groups staged a rally in front of the negotiation venue, urging the government to freeze its contribution.Under the current one-year Special Measures Agreement(SMA), set to expire on December 31, Seoul agreed to pay one-point-04 trillion won or over 870 million dollars.