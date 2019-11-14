Moon Prepares for Tuesday's Televised Town Hall Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in cleared his schedule on Monday to prepare for his televised town hall meeting this week.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said Moon is making final checks on his administration's policy objectives for the remainder of his five-year term.During the hour and half meeting with 300 citizens to be broadcast live Tuesday, the president plans to answer questions, share his thoughts and listen to public opinion regarding state affairs, from inter-Korean relations, his reform drive, to the economy.It will be Moon's first live question-and-answer session since his one-on-on interview with public broadcaster KBS in May.The last time Moon fielded live questions from an audience was in January, when he held a New Year's press conference.