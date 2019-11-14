Ex-Justice Minister's Brother Indicted on Several Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

The younger brother of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk will face trial as he was indicted on Monday on charges related to alleged improper hiring and fake lawsuits involving a private school foundation run by the Cho family.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office indicted the brother on six charges, including misappropriation, obstruction of business and aiding and abetting the destruction of evidence.The move came after he was arrested earlier on November first and one day before his detainment period was up.The younger Cho worked at the Ungdong School foundation and allegedly received 210 million won for leaking interview test questions and answers to two people who applied for teaching positions.He is also accused of filing fraudulent lawsuits against the school in 2006 and 2017, amounting to financial losses of over ten billion won.The younger brother is the third member of the Cho family be indicted for corruption and other wrongdoings, including the former minister's wife.