LKP Contends Fast-tracking of Bills Was Illegal

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party on Monday invited experts to the National Assembly and held a forum to promote the illegality of the fast-tracking of key reform bills carried out earlier this year.The party maintained the view that it was illegal for the other parties to leave out the LKP and fast-track contentious bills regarding electoral and prosecutoral reform.It also believes that the deliberation period for the bills guaranteed at parliament committees was not observed.During the forum, the main opposition strongly criticized Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang's pledge to refer the fast-tracked bills to a plenary session for a full vote some time after December third.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said that the date has no legal ground and warned that her party would launch an all-out protest if the bills are passed.