S. Korean Researchers Advance on Nano Synthesis of Antibacterial Substances

A team of South Korean researchers say they have invented a mechanism on synthesizing antibacterial materials in a safer and less complicated manner.The findings were announced Monday by a group of researchers at Yonsei University’s Mechanical Engineering Department.The said the new method uses nanotechnologies in synthesizing substances and does not involve the use of precursor solutions, adding that it is also environmentally friendly.The team also came up with a way of verifying whether the synthesized materials are detrimental to human health in just three weeks. The results of their findings were published this month in the online version of the international academic journal, ACS Nano.