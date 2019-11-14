N. Korean Official Responds to Trump's Tweet to N. Korean Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean foreign ministry adviser says Washington should first withdraw its hostile policy toward Pyongyang in order to continue talks with the regime.In a statement carried Monday by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), Kim Kye-gwan responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tweets on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which he took as a call for another bilateral summit.The former chief nuclear envoy for Pyongyang argued that summits and talks between the top leaders of two countries since June of last year have done little to advance bilateral relations.He said the U.S. is only pretending there has been progress and buying time, and that Pyongyang is not interested in fruitless talks.The official then asserted that the North will no longer present something a U.S. president will be proud of without getting something in return from Washington, saying the North also needs to receive in return for the things that Trump already mentioned as his own achievements.On Sunday, Trump tweeted a message urging the North Korean leader to act quickly to reach a nuclear deal with him after the defense chiefs of Seoul and Washington agreed to postpone joint air drills slated for this month.