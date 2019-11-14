US Defense Chief Welcomes Japan's Efforts for Trilateral Cooperation with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Monday welcomed Japan's efforts to strengthen trilateral cooperation with the U.S. and South Korea.The Pentagon said in a press release that Esper welcomed the efforts to strengthen cooperation and improve interoperability with Association of Southeast Asian Nations members, India, Australia, and trilaterally with the United States and South Korea.Esper's comments came during a meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono on the sidelines of a defense ministers' gathering in Bangkok.The Pentagon said that both defense chiefs agreed on the need to develop a "regional security network of likeminded partners."The meeting and remarks come as a military intelligence sharing agreement between South Korea and Japan is set to expire on Friday despite efforts from the U.S. to convince Seoul to reverse its decision to pull out of the deal.