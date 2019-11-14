Unification Minister Says US Appears to be Reviewing Various Options for Successful Nuke Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul said on Monday that the United States appears to be reviewing various options for the success of denuclearization negotiations with North Korea.Kim made the remark to reporters after meeting with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun in Washington when asked to comment about North Korea's latest statement rejecting talks with the U.S.The minister said that the U.S. appears to be reviewing various options for the success of negotiations, but refused to elaborate further, saying only that it's a "sensitive time."Regarding his talks with Biegun, the South Korean minister said the two sides had candid and extensive discussions on pending issues between the two Koreas and discussed creative and flexible ways to achieve success in denuclearization negotiations with the North.Kim said he also explained Seoul's ideas about the Mount Geumgang tourism project as well as other inter-Korean issues, adding the two sides will have another opportunity to talk soon.