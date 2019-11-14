Defense Chief Jeong Calls for 'Strict Adherence' to Rules on Military Aircraft Encounters

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo on Monday called on Southeast Asian countries to strictly abide by international regulations regarding unplanned encounters with military aircraft.The South Korean minister made the call while addressing the sixth annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Bangkok, in an apparent reference to violations of air defense zones by China and Russia of South Korea and Japan.Jeong said that when countries exercise strict adherence to international law and relevant regulations like the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea and Guidelines for Air Military Encounters, peace can be established in a sound manner.The minister also stressed that a clear establishment of standards for discussion and participation is crucial to prevent conflicts of interests in the security field as well as to mediate friction.