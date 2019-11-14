Gov't Seeks to Grant Special Pardons

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is reportedly moving to grant special pardons around the end of the year or early next year.According to the Justice Ministry and the prosecution on Tuesday, the ministry sent an official document to the prosecution the previous day to launch the process to select candidates for the special pardons.The prosecution will reportedly identify and select candidates among those who have been convicted for violating the National Security Law since 2005 and those stripped of their electoral eligibility for election law violations in local and general elections.The possible granting of amnesty would mark the third such time President Moon Jae-in has done so since taking office in May 2017.The Moon government granted special pardons to six-thousand-444 people in late 2017 and 107 people on March first this year to mark the centennial of the March First Independence Movement.A Justice Ministry official said that the scope and the timing of the pardons have not yet been decided.