Kim Jong-un Inspects Fishery Stations

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media released on Tuesday a report detailing a recent visit by leader Kim Jong-un to two fisheries, apparently underlining Kim's desire for economic independence.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported that Kim gave field guidance to the August 25 Fishery Station of the Korean People's Army and the newly-built Thongchon Fish Processing Station.According to KCNA, Kim criticized politburo and military officials for failing to report sluggish progress in the construction of fish processing facilities, while lauding fishers and their families for their hard work.In addition to instilling discipline in his officials, the visit and subsequent dissemination in state media may reflect Kim's desire for economic development.The on-the-spot guidance at economy-related facilities is a departure from recent military-themed visits by the North Korean leader, who was pictured at an air show and an airborne landing training exercise in the last week.Kim's fishery visit may also have been affected by the decision from South Korea and the U.S. to postpone a wintertime air exercise to help diplomacy with North Korea.