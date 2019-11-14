Unification Minister: Mt. Geumgang Tours Hold Special Place in Inter-Korean Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul has vowed active efforts to address the issue of the Mount Geumgang tourist facilities, saying tours to the mountain resort hold a special place in inter-Korean relations.Kim made the remark on Monday in Washington while explaining Seoul's North Korea policy to the Korean community in the U.S. capital region.He said sustained efforts are needed to address the matter as the two Koreas currently stand wide apart.The minister said the Mount Geumgang issue not only involves the two Koreas but also Hyundai Asan, the South Korean operator of tours to the mountain resort, as well as 55 cooperative firms.He stressed that the government's top priority is protecting the property rights of South Korean businesses.Kim also said Mount Geumgang serves as a tour destination as well as a venue for family reunions and for social exchanges, adding that such characteristics must be taken into consideration when determining the future of the Mount Geumgang tourist facilities.