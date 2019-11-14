Senior Pentagon Official Says Now is 'Historic Opportunity' for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. official has urged North Korea to return to denuclearization talks following a demand from Pyongyang that Washington drop its "hostile" policies against it.According to Reuters on Monday, a high-ranking official at the Pentagon who requested anonymity said that the Donald Trump administration has doors open for conversation with North Korea.The official said that North Korea's attitude so far hasn't been helpful, urging the regime to know that this is an historic opportunity.The official added that the Trump administration wants North Korea to return to the negotiating table and keep its promise of denuclearizationThe remark follows statement by Kim Kye-gwan, a North Korean Foreign Ministry adviser, who on Monday said Washington should scrap "hostile" policies toward North Korea if it genuinely wishes to engage in conversation with Pyongyang.