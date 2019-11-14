S. Korea's Top 10% Own Homes 37 Times More Valuable than Bottom 10%

Photo : YONHAP News

The disparity in home values between South Korea's richest and poorest has grown wider, with those in the top ten percent owning homes worth some 37 times more on average than homes belonging to the bottom 10 percent.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the top 10 percent of earners nationwide owned homes worth an average of 977-million won as of November first last year, up 96-million won from 2017.Those in the bottom ten percent, however, owned homes worth an average of 26-million won, an increase of just a million won in the same period.The latest data reveal that the richest ten percent in South Korea own homes worth 37-point-57 times more than the poorest ten percent, up from 33-point-77 times posted the previous year.It also showed the number of multiple home owners increasing. Among the 14 million or so homeowners in South Korea, two-point-19 million owned two or more residences, a three-point-four percent jump from a year ago.