S. Korea, US Negotiations on Defense Cost Sharing End Abruptly

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest round of negotiations between South Korea and the United States to renew their cost-sharing deal for stationing U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula have ended without no progress made.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the meeting wrapped up abruptly around an hour after the talks began at 10 a.m. The two-day talks began in Seoul on Monday and were initially scheduled to continue until 5 p.m. Tuesday.James DeHart, who led the U.S. negotiating team, held a press conference later in the day and said that Seoul's proposal did not meet Washington’s demand and that the U.S. expects to receive a new proposal.The U.S. had demanded South Korea pay nearly five billion dollars next year, about five times more than the current one-point-04 trillion won, to cover the upkeep costs of U.S. forces stationed in Korea as well as the deployment of assets to protect the country.