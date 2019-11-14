Railway Union Workers Set to Launch General Strike on Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized railway workers are set to launch a general strike for an indefinite period from 9 a.m. Wednesday to press their demands for a pay raise and better working conditions.The Korean Railway Workers' Union said in a statement on Tuesday that it held negotiations with the Korea Railroad Corporation from 2:30 p.m. Monday to noon Tuesday but failed to reach an agreement.The union said the negotiations fell through after the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport failed to make an offer on increasing the number of workers in charge of safety-related operations despite requests from Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.The union also said the government failed to express a position on the union’s calls to consolidate Korea's two high-speed rail services, KTX and SRT, into one operation.The union had staged a three-day strike back in October. The last time the union launched a general strike for an indefinite period was in September 2016 when it went on strike for 74 days.