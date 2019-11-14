New Group Launches Coalition to Protest Flag, Radiation Concerns for Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Two civic groups in South Korea have launched a coalition to address radiation concerns and block the use of an imperial flag during next year's Tokyo Olympics.On Tuesday, the Liberation Association and the Chosun Righteous Brotherhood Memorial Society said that the newly launched group will join hands with city councils and other organizations to campaign for the banning of the flag inside stadiums as well as the use of radiation-tinted food ingredients during the Summer Games.Representative An Min-suk who heads the National Assembly's Culture, Sports, and Tourism Committee is one of the three co-chairs of the coalition.He expressed plans to make protest visits to the Japanese parliament and its Olympic Committee and also to the International Olympic Committee(IOC) headquarters in Switzerland to explain the reasons for their campaign.Another co-chair, Liberation Association president Kim Won-woong, criticized the IOC for its lukewarm response to the issue.