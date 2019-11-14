Menu Content

Write: 2019-11-19 16:50:57Update: 2019-11-19 18:00:31

N. Korea Negotiator Pessimistic on Talks Unless US Drops Hostile Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator said that dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington will be difficult to resume unless the U.S. withdraws its hostile policy against the North.

Kim Myong-gil made the remark in an interview on Tuesday with North Korea's Korean Central News Agency amid U.S. media reports that said working-level talks between the two sides may take place next month. 

Kim revealed that the U.S. recently offered via Sweden to hold a new round of talks in December, and urged Washington to no longer use a third country to express its interest in dialogue.

The top negotiator added that Pyongyang acknowledges that Sweden provided the venue and other conveniences for North Korea-U.S. talks in October but insisted that the country should stop working for the U.S. while Washington remains silent.

He reiterated the call for the U.S. to make a bold decision to drop its hostile policy. 
