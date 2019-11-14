N. Korea Negotiator Pessimistic on Talks Unless US Drops Hostile Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's chief nuclear negotiator said that dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington will be difficult to resume unless the U.S. withdraws its hostile policy against the North.Kim Myong-gil made the remark in an interview on Tuesday with North Korea's Korean Central News Agency amid U.S. media reports that said working-level talks between the two sides may take place next month.Kim revealed that the U.S. recently offered via Sweden to hold a new round of talks in December, and urged Washington to no longer use a third country to express its interest in dialogue.The top negotiator added that Pyongyang acknowledges that Sweden provided the venue and other conveniences for North Korea-U.S. talks in October but insisted that the country should stop working for the U.S. while Washington remains silent.He reiterated the call for the U.S. to make a bold decision to drop its hostile policy.