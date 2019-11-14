N. Korea Criticizes Japan over Recent Missile Interception Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has criticized Japan over a string of recent drills aimed at enhancing its capability to shoot down missiles.In a commentary Tuesday, Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) described what it called Japan's growing military insanity as a manifestation of constant hostile policies and unacceptable provocations toward the regime.On November sixth, Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force invited journalists to observe a quick deployment of Patriot Advanced Capability-3, or PAC-3, missile interceptors, following a series of missile launches by the North. A similar drill was carried out in Tokyo last month.The KCNA accused Tokyo of shamelessly indulging in military ploys while refusing to apologize and compensate for its historical aggression committed against fellow Asians, including people in the North.