S. Korea, Japan Fail to Narrow Gaps in WTO Talks on Tokyo's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan failed to narrow their differences over Tokyo's export restrictions in a second round of talks at the World Trade Organization(WTO) on Tuesday.South Korea's chief negotiator Chung Hae-kwan and his Japanese counterpart Junichiro Kuroda held discussions in Geneva as part of a WTO dispute settlement process.After the meeting, Chung said in a news briefing that he and Kuroda held two six-hour rounds of negotiations, during which time they deepened their understanding of each other's positions.However, both negotiators said afterwards that they don't believe either side has changed their position. While not ruling out the possibility of another round of talks, Chung said he does not believe a third round is likely to occur.He added that the South Korean delegation will carry out a detailed assessment upon returning home and conduct a comprehensive review of options, including requesting the establishment of a panel with the WTO Dispute Settlement Body.