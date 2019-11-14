S. Korea's Producer Prices Fall for Fourth Straight Month in October

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's producer prices fell for the fourth consecutive month in October.According to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the producer price index for all commodities came to 103-point-61 in the month, down point-two percent from a month earlier.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, posted a drop after increasing for the previous two months -- point-one percent in August and point-two percent in September.The monthly index figure dropped by point-six percent compared to a year ago, the fourth straight on-year decline.The central bank attributed the drop to a sharp fall in pork prices due to an outbreak of African swine fever, which led to an on-month plunge of four-point-seven percent in the producer prices of farm products last month.Meanwhile, the index for DRAM prices plunged 49-point-seven percent on-year in the month.