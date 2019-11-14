Two S. Koreans Seized by Houthi Rebels Released

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Wednesday that two South Koreans who were taken captive by Houthi rebels in Yemen on Monday have been released.A government official said that the two Koreans were released early Wednesday Korea time, adding they are safe and in good condition.Earlier this week, Houthi rebels seized three vessels carrying two South Koreans and 14 other nationals in the Red Sea, claiming the vessels violated their territorial waters.Houthi leaders had reportedly informed the South Korean government earlier that they would release the captives and the vessels if their national origins were confirmed.