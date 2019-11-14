N. Korean Vice Foreign Minister Visits Moscow for 'Strategic Dialogue'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui has reportedly arrived in Russia for "strategic cooperation" between the two nations.According to Russia's state-run TASS news agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Tuesday that Choe arrived in Moscow at the invitation of Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov.Morgulov said the North Korean diplomat visited Moscow for an inaugural strategic dialogue between Russia and North Korea, adding the two sides will discuss the entire spectrum of issues including bilateral relations, regional and global issues.Choe was seen arriving in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon and left the airport without speaking to reporters at the scene.