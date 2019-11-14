Joint Study Shows Half of S. Korea's Ultra Fine Dust Comes from Domestic Sources

Photo : YONHAP News

A new international study has concluded that about half of the ultra fine dust in South Korea is produced domestically while another third or so comes from China.South Korea's National Institute of Environmental Research on Wednesday released a summary report for policymakers on air pollutants based on joint research by South Korea, China and Japan.According to the report, an analysis of major cities in the three countries showed that 51 percent of ultra fine dust in South Korea is produced within the country. Ninety-one percent of ultra fine dust in China is produced domestically, while Japan is responsible for 55 percent of its own ultra fine dust.Air pollutants from China were responsible for around 32 percent of South Korea's air pollution and 25 percent of Japan's. South Korean air pollutants, meanwhile, were responsible for two percent and eight percent of the air pollution in China and Japan, respectively.The new study also showed that the annual average density of ultra-fine dust fell 12 percent in South Korea in 2017 compared with 2015. China saw a 22 percent drop during the same period.