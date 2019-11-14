Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 1.30%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 27-point-92 points, or one-point-30 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-125-point-32.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 12-point-66 points, or one-point-91 percent, to close at 649-point-87.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-170-point-one won.