Concerns Mount Over US Demand for S. Korea to Pay More for Defense

Photo : YONHAP News

Several former leaders of U.S. troops in South Korea and other American figures are voicing their concern over Washington’s demand for Seoul to quadruple its defense cost-sharing contribution, calling for a “creative solution” to satisfy both allies.In a joint article published in the U.S.-based magazine National Interest on Wednesday, Thomas Byrne, President of the Korea Society, and Walter Sharp, former U.S. Forces Korea Commander, warned that after more than 60 years, the countries' alliance could be strained over the issue.They pointed out that the U.S. risks alienating a “responsible and reliable ally” with the current level of its demand, but also noted that South Korea needs to pay a “fair share” that is commensurate with its wealth. “Creative negotiations,” they said, can strengthen, not weaken, the alliance.While calling for solutions, they disagreed with a view that South Korea is a “free rider,” saying the country is increasing its defense burden and spending higher portions of its national budget on defense costs compared to other U.S. allies, including NATO, Germany and Japan.Another former USFK chief, Bernard Champoux, told the Voice of America that the U.S. demanding five billion dollars for next year is excessive.Bruce Bennett, a senior defense researcher at U.S.-based Rand Corporation, said a three to four percent increase would be more reasonable.