S. Korea Elected to UNESCO Executive Board

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has been elected to the executive board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, for a fourth consecutive term.The Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the selection was made during the 40th UNESCO General Conference in Paris on Wednesday. The executive board membership term runs from 2019 to 2023.Except for a period between 2003 and 2007, South Korea has held membership on the board every year since 1987.A ministry official said that as an executive board member for the next four years, Seoul will actively participate in discussions at UNESCO and make efforts to help achieve its goals of world peace and common prosperity for humankind.