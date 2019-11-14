Assembly Speaker to Submit Bill to Settle Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang plans to submit a bill by year's end outlining a proposal to settle colonial-era disputes with Japan.According to an official from Moon's office on Wednesday, the speaker plans to submit either a revision to a related special law or entirely new legislation.Moon plans to propose South Korean and Japanese companies make financial contributions to establish a foundation, with people from both countries making voluntary donations.The official said that victims of Japan's wartime forced labor as well as wartime sexual slavery will be able to draw from funds raised by the foundation.The Assembly speaker made the proposal during a visit to Tokyo earlier this month.