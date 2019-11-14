US Senior Officials Due in Japan ahead of GSOMIA Expiration

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior U.S. State Department officials will visit Japan to attend a Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting starting Friday.The department said on Wednesday that Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell will travel to Tokyo and Nagoya from Tuesday to next Monday for bilateral meetings.The department said Stilwell will stay in Tokyo until Friday and meet with senior officials from Japan's Foreign Ministry.He will then travel to Nagoya on Friday to join Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan at the G20 Meeting.The trip by the two senior American officials draws attention as it comes as the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) between South Korea and Japan is set to expire on Friday.During a trip to Seoul earlier this month, Stilwell met with top security and diplomatic officials, including Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and deputy chief of the National Security Office Kim Hyun-chong, pressing Seoul to reverse its decision to pull out of GSOMIA.