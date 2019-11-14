Former Justice Minister Questioned by Prosecutors over Alleged Improprieties

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are grilling former Justice Minister Cho Kuk over allegations of impropriety involving him and his family.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office started questioning Cho at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, attempting to uncover any links between him and alleged wrongdoings by his wife, Chung Kyung-shim and other irregularities.The improprieties Chung is accused of include investing under an assumed name and document forgery.Cho is also being questioned over dubious scholarships he and Chung's daughter received at medical school as well as an internship certificate the daughter allegedly received but did not earn.Cho is expected to stonewall prosecutors as he did in the first round of questioning last week. Speaking through his legal team, the former minister said after the first round that it is "pitiful and unnecessary" to answer and explain everything.Claiming that the suspicions raised against him are far from reality, Cho said he plans to let the truth come out in court if the prosecution decides to indict him.Prosecutors will determine whether to seek an arrest warrant for him after questioning. The prosecution was expected to summon Cho a number of times, but it may not do so after Thursday as Cho is refusing to cooperate.