PM Lee Says Alternative Military Service Roles Should Decrease

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said that the number of those fulfilling military duty through alternative means should decrease as the country copes with a shrinking conscript base due to demographic decline.Speaking at a meeting with government ministers in Sejong city on Thursday, Lee said that there has been controversy over alternative military service as it is questionable whether it can be maintained due to the country's low birth rate.Alternative military service allows certain conscripts who meet qualifications to serve in various public service capacities, such as researchers, technicians or public health doctors, instead of active duty soldiers.Lee said that the government has decided that the number of conscripts engaged in non-indispensable alternative service roles should decrease.Apart from the alternative service, Lee said that there should be a fundamental solution to cope with the shrinking pool of young men eligible for military conscription, ordering the Defense Ministry to smoothly execute its restructuring plan.