Party Floor Leaders: US Lawmakers Concerned about Trump's Defense Cost Demands

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior South Korean lawmakers visiting the U.S. say a number of U.S. legislators expressed concerns about the Donald Trump administration’s demand that Seoul sharply increase its defense cost-sharing contribution.The floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and minor conservative Bareunmirae Party made the remarks to reporters on Wednesday after holding talks with U.S. Congress members.The floor leaders met with Chuck Grassley, president pro tempore of the Senate and Finance Committee chair; Cory Gardner, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia and Michael McCaul, a ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.DP floor leader Lee In-young said he had conveyed to the U.S. Congress the South Korean parliament’s hope that the defense-cost sharing process will see a fair and reasonable outcome.LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said Gardner vowed to apply efforts to ensure that negotiations are carried out in a mutually beneficial manner.Bareunmirae Party floor leader Oh Shin-hwan said McCaul shared the view that defense costs should be shared in a reasonable manner fair to both sides.