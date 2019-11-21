US, N. Korean Key Nuclear Negotiators Reaffirm Gaps in Respective Positions

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Pyongyang continues to demand that the U.S. drop its "hostile" policies against it before re-engaging in dialogue, with their vice foreign minister suggesting that denuclearization may be off the table entirely. Meanwhile, U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun encouraged the North to seize the moment and negotiate while the window is still open.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui says it is unlikely more nuclear talks will be held with the U.S. unless the Donald Trump administration scraps hostile policies against her government.Following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday, Choe was asked by South Korean reporters if she has a message for the U.S.[Sound bite: N. Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui (Korean)](Reporter: Do you have a message for the U.S.?)"I don't have a message, but I believe that nuclear issues will be off the negotiating table going forward. To negotiate with the U.S. in the future, in order to discuss nuclear issues again, it should withdraw hostile policies against [North Korea]."(Reporter: Do you think it is impossible to launch negotiations again this year?)"Perhaps after the U.S. makes a strategic decision to withdraw its hostile policies against [North Korea] but before that, I personally think that nuclear issues are off the negotiating table."The vice foreign minister said she is also skeptical about a third North Korea-U.S. summit.[Sound bite: N. Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui (Korean)](Reporter: Then do you think it would be impossible to hold a North Korea-U.S. summit for the time being?)"That's between the leaders to decide. I'm not in a position to say what the leaders will do. But it would be impossible for the U.S. to continue its hostile policy and keep its current stance. In that sense, I can say that we wouldn't be too interested in holding summits or high-level meetings."Washington identifies vice minister Choe as an ideal counterpart at future nuclear talks.[Sound bite: Stephen Biegun - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Nominee]"The person who needs to negotiate with me in North Korea is the first vice minister of foreign affairs, Choe Son-hui. So far, she has not participated in these negotiations in a meaningful way.""My position as deputy secretary of state is going to make sure that when we engage the North Koreans, they are bringing forward a person that has a sufficient level of leadership and confidence in their leadership."While defending his nomination as deputy secretary of state at a Senate committee hearing Wednesday, U.S. envoy to North Korea Stephen Biegun said the window is still open and North Korea needs to seize the moment.[Sound bite: Stephen Biegun - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Nominee]“We do not have a year-end deadline ... That’s an artificial deadline set by the North Koreans, and unfortunately it’s a deadline that they’ve set upon themselves.”As the U.S. remains adamantly against lifting sanctions, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pressed the U.S. to come up with a new calculus by the end of this year.Biegun told the Senate committee that he could see the possibility of going back to some of the more provocative steps that preceded the start of Trump-Kim diplomacy.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.