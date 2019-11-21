Transport Minister Expresses Regret over Railway Workers' Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee has expressed deep regret that a general strike by unionized railway workers is inconveniencing the public.Kim expressed the view while visiting a railway traffic control center in Seoul on Thursday, a day after the indefinite walkout began.On the union's demand that the government expand railway employees by some four-thousand, Kim said the move could weigh heavily on the public in the form of operating losses and a rise in rail fares.The minister called on labor and management to work towards mitigation efforts, including the consideration of more flexibility in workforce assignments.Kim said there is currently no data on which the government can base a decision to expand or not expand railway manpower, adding that if sufficient data is provided the government would closely consider the matter.The minister vowed to do all she can to implement emergency transportation measures in order to minimize inconveniences during the general strike.She urged unionized workers to immediately return to their jobs and called on labor and management to swiftly resume negotiations and work towards an agreement.