Seoul to Restrict Operation of High-emission Vehicles in Central Core

Photo : YONHAP News

Certain high-emission vehicles will be banned from daytime operation in central Seoul next month and will be charged higher public parking rates from January.The Seoul city government announced the measures Thursday as part of efforts to control fine dust in the winter and early spring months when levels are particularly high.Starting in December, grade five emission vehicles, the most polluting vehicles according to the government’s five tier system, will be banned in the central core of Seoul that includes parts of the Jongno and Jung districts.The operation ban will be enforced daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and those violating the rule will be levied up to 250-thousand won in fines.Further, grade five vehicles will be charged 50 percent more to park in all public lots operated by the city starting from January.Public sector vehicles and those operated by public sector workers in Seoul will also be subject to a mandatory alternate no-driving day system on weekdays.Seoul also plans to strengthen monitoring on facilities that emit air pollutants while increasing low-income household subsidies for environmentally-friendly boilers.