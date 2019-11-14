LKP Leader Continues Hunger Strike in Protest of GSOMIA Pull Out

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party chief Hwang Kyo-ahn continued a hunger strike for the second day in protest of the government's decision to scrap a military information sharing deal with Japan.Holding a meeting of party leaders in front of the presidential office, Hwang said terminating the General Security of Military Information Agreement will hurt South Korea's national interest.Hwang said the pact is essentially an issue between South Korea and the U.S. as the latter expended significant resources to make the pact a reality.Pointing out that there is also talk of slashing the size of U.S. forces in South Korea, Hwang claimed that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is in crisis.The party leader also called for the withdrawal of two fast-tracked bills at the National Assembly on electoral reform and a new anti-corruption investigative body.