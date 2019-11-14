S. Korean Music Artists Unveil Song for Children of the World

Photo : YONHAP News

A number of artists represented by the agency SM Entertainment have collaborated on a song devoted to the children of the world.The song, called “This is Your Day,” was released Wednesday along with a music video.Among the singers who contributed to the song were BoA, Siwon from the K-pop group Super Junior, Sunny from the group Girl's Generation, Taemin from the group Shinee, Suho from Exo and Red Velvet's Wendy.SM Entertainment produced the song together with UNICEF to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and Universal Children's Day which was marked earlier on Tuesday.Profits generated from the song will go towards funding music programs for Vietnamese children and teens.