Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 1.35%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 28-point-72 points, or one-point-35 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-96-point-60.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 13-point-88 points, or two-point-14 percent, to close at 635-point-99.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-178-point-one won.