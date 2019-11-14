Economy
KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 1.35%
Write: 2019-11-21 15:41:07 / Update: 2019-11-21 15:41:17
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 28-point-72 points, or one-point-35 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-96-point-60.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 13-point-88 points, or two-point-14 percent, to close at 635-point-99.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-178-point-one won.
Editor's Pick