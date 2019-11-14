LKP to Omit a Third of Current Members from General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is planning to omit over a third of its current lawmakers in next year's general elections.LKP secretary-general Park Maeng-woo said the party finalized the decision at an election planning committee meeting on Thursday.Park said that overall, the LKP will seek to replace over half its current members in the April general elections.This means a third of current LKP lawmakers won't be nominated while over half of all LKP candidates will be new faces.