NSC Discusses Post-GSOMIA Preparations

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office convened a National Security Council meeting on Thursday concerning the termination of a military intelligence sharing agreement with Japan, and agreed to continue close consultations with related nations.The NSC also discussed measures to prepare for various situations that may arise after the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) expires.The top office said that during the meeting chaired by national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, officials reviewed Seoul's diplomatic efforts to resolve pending bilateral issues with Tokyo.With just a day left until the agreement expires, the government is holding last-minute behind-the-scenes negotiations with Japan.While it believes that ending GSOMIA is inevitable, the presidential office is likely conveying the stance that it will exert diplomatic efforts to the very end to induce a change in Japan's attitude.