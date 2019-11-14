Japan Repeats Claim that Fukushima Water Discharge Is Safe

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has invited foreign diplomats for an event to push its claim that it's safe to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.Representatives from 18 countries, including South Korea, the U.S., and China, attended the event at Tokyo’s foreign ministry on Thursday to hear Japan's future plans regarding what to do with the contaminated water.Citing a recent report drafted by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Tokyo officials argued the discharge of reprocessed Fukushima water would have little impact on the global environment.The report claims the release of 860 terabecquerel(T㏃) water from the ruined nuclear plant would produce additional radiation emission of up to zero-point-62 micro Sievert(μ㏜) per year, or less than a thousandth of the annual exposure dose for ordinary people.Japan has presented foreign diplomatic officials with similar arguments over 100 times since the nuclear disaster in March 2011.