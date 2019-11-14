Taegeukgi Supporters Remove Tents Near Deoksugung Palace

Photo : KBS News

Supporters of South Korea's conservative parties have voluntarily removed tents and altars they had used for months as a basecamp for rallies against the government and labor groups.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, a Taegeukgi group, or national flag-waving supporters of the conservative bloc, began dismantling the makeshift structures near the main gate of Deoksugung Palace in central Seoul from 10 a.m. on Thursday. The Jung District Office filled the void with 15 large-sized flowerpots so the group would not install similar structures in the future.Since July of last year, the group had set up as many as four tents in the spot following a similar illegal structure installation there by an auto workers’ union. The auto union removed the structure in September of last year.