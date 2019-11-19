Former Justice Minister Remains Silent in Second Round of Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk was grilled by prosecutors for more than nine hours on Thursday over alleged improprieties involving him and his family.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office started questioning Cho at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, attempting to uncover any links between him and alleged wrongdoings by his wife, Chung Kyung-shim, and other irregularities. The prosecution said Cho returned home after questioning at about 7 p.m.Cho reportedly exercised his right to remain silent during the questioning, as he had done in last week's first interrogation.Prosecutors reportedly grilled him over dubious scholarships his daughter received at medical school as well as an internship certificate the daughter allegedly received but did not earn.The former minister was also questioned over allegedly fake lawsuits involving a private school foundation run by the Cho family.An official at the prosecution said that further investigation of the former minister is needed.