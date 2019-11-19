'Parasite' Wins Five Trophies at Blue Dragon Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean black comedy "Parasite" has won five trophies at one of the country's most prestigious award shows.At the 40th annual Blue Dragon Awards ceremony held at Paradise City casino resort in Incheon on Thursday, "Parasite" clinched five prizes, including best film and best art direction.Director Bong Joon-ho won the award for best director, while Cho Yeo-jeong and Lee Jung-eun won the best actress and best supporting actress prizes, respectively.After receiving the award, Bong made the audience laugh by saying that he would forever be the most creative parasite on the Korean film scene.The film, which already won the Palme d'Or, the highest prize at the Cannes Film Festival, is poised to receive yet further accolades as the U.S. Independent Spirit Awards included "Parasite" among six candidates for the Best International Film category award next year.The film is also generating significant Oscar buzz.