Winter Likely to be Less Cold than Previous Years

Photo : YONHAP News

This winter is expected to be warmer than previous years but is likely to have sudden cold spells.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) announced on Friday that this winter will see temperatures similar or higher than the previous 30 years on average.However, the agency said that early winter will see drastic temperature swings while the middle and latter part of the season will be characterized by sudden cold spells.As for rainfall, the weather agency said condensation levels will be about average or less than average this winter compared to the past 30 years. The KMA added that some east coast regions are likely to see significant snowfall at times due to easterly winds.