S. Koreans with Violent Criminal Records to be Barred from Bringing Foreign Spouses to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Koreans with violent criminal records will be banned from bringing foreign spouses to South Korea.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family on Friday unveiled measures to protect the human rights of marriage migrants.The measures include barring South Koreans with a record of serious crime such as domestic violence, rape, sexual assault, murder and robbery from bringing foreign nationals into the country on a spousal visa.The ministry also plans to develop a multi-language app equipped with a police hotline through which foreign spouses can directly seek help if needed.The government action follows a series of reports of violent crimes and abuse against foreign spouses, including a Korean man arrested early this week for stabbing his Vietnamese wife to death.