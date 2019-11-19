Special Probe Team on Sewol Ferry Sinking Raids Coast Guard HQ

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A special prosecutorial team tasked with re-investigating the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking raided Coast Guard headquarters and other locations on Friday, some eleven days after the team began operations.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Coast Guard's head office in Incheon was raided at ten a.m. Friday, along with its western regional office and stations in Mokpo, Wando and Yeosu, as part of prosecutors' re-investigation into the Sewol ferry sinking.A special probe team under the prosecution is said to have acquired records of the 2014 maritime disaster and a list of Coast Guard members aboard ships that were dispatched to the scene.With the raid, the team is apparently seeking to shed light on suspicions that the then head of the Coast Guard, Kim Seok-kyun, took the place of a Sewol ferry passenger in need of emergency medical care on a helicopter mobilized for search and rescue efforts.Another key suspicion the team is hoping to get answers to is that the Navy and the Coast Guard tampered with surveillance camera footage taken on the day of the sinking.The team apparently prioritized the two allegations given information that was recently disclosed by a special committee also probing the sinking, as well as the relatively high risk of evidence destruction.Investigators also plan to find out if any crimes were committed when the Coast Guard created its leadership system or in the decision-making process on Sewol rescue strategies.A number of Coast Guard officials are expected to be summoned to ascertain more information about the allegations.The head of the probe team, Im Gwan-hyeok, vowed to thoroughly shed light on all suspicions surrounding the 2014 tragedy so that his team would be the last of its kind necessary.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.