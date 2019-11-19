Moon Reaffirms Support for Industrial Parts, Materials Sectors

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says that if the supply of industrial materials, parts and equipment is stabilized, no outside force could threaten South Korea as a global semiconductor powerhouse.Marking the construction of a new silicon wafer plant by a Taiwanese firm's local unit in the central city of Cheonan on Friday, Moon said South Korea will become one of the world's largest markets for businesses specializing in semiconductor materials, parts and equipment.The president reaffirmed support for such businesses affected by Japan's export curbs -- introduced July fourth in apparent retaliation against South Korean top court rulings on colonial-era grievances -- hours before a military intelligence-sharing pact between the two countries is due to expire.Seoul decided not to renew the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) in August, citing a "grave change" in Seoul and Tokyo's security cooperation conditions.Referring to joint efforts by his administration and the private sector to reduce reliance on Japanese imports of strategic materials by expanding local production and diversifying supply channels, Moon said the budget earmarked for such efforts will more than double next year.Touting the Taiwanese firm and its local unit's "bold decision" to invest 460 million dollars in South Korea by next year and attempt to double domestic production, Moon vowed to provide incentives for foreign companies investing in the domestic parts and materials sectors.