Potentially Cancer-causing Stomach Medicines Pulled from S. Korean Shelves

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean health authorities have banned over a dozen stomach medications after they were found to contain a potentially carcinogenic substance.According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Friday, 13 products containing nizatidine have been pulled from shelves nationwide.Nizatidine has been found to contain excessive levels of an ingredient called N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, which the World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer says is carcinogenic.Around 22-thousand people in South Korea are presumed to be taking medicine containing nizatidine, and such medications were available at over two-thousand-100 pharmacies.